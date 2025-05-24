Elon Musk's X is down, and users have started complaining about the problems they encounter on social media platforms. Today, the X platform announced that login and signup services would be unavailable for some users and that there would be a delay in notification and premium features access. Netizens have posted "X is down", "X is down again" and "Twitter down" posts on Elon Musk's platform. A user said, "Something happened to this app or my network is down X". A different user posted, "Tweet not loading...". Elon Musk's X said the team was working on a fix 24/7, confirming the issues after the data centre outage. X Outage Continues: Elon Musk’s Platform Says Login and Signup Services Unavailable for Users, Announces Delay in Notification, Premium Features.

X Down Again?

is x down again? 😔 — maria⁷ - 𝙗𝙩𝙨 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 (@borahaehopee) May 24, 2025

X Down Again

Tweet Not Loading

X down? Tweet not loading — Exitliquidity (@exitliquidd) May 24, 2025

X is Down Today

X is down . — Zahra zaidi (@thiszahra) May 24, 2025

Twitter Down

My X app is not working. Is Twitter down? — Bamche ⚓ (@BamcheUtd) May 24, 2025

