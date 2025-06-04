Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, addressed during the annual RPG town hall meeting and quipped about the 90-hour workweek suggested by L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan. Harsh Goenka said, "a chairman of a company, L&T, spoke at townhall and he got into a lot of trouble." He further added he had not spoken about his staff about Sunday working and "staring at your spouses". The joke left audience in split. L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan stated that staff should work on Sundays and his "staring at your wife" statement sparked controversy and he got backlash. Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Hundreds of More Jobs Weeks After Laying Off 6,000 Employees, 3% of Its Global Workforce.

RPG Enterprise Chairman Harsh Goenka Joked About '90-Hour Workweek' Statement by L&T Chairman Subrahmanyan

Concluding part of my annual RPG townhall address to all my colleagues 😀 pic.twitter.com/sIbC34dqU2 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 3, 2025

