Motorola shared a short video about its Moto AI concept today on X platform. The company unveiled Moto AI during Lenovo Tech World in October with possible experiences with AI and adaptive display devices. According to the Motorola's post on X, the new AI concept will be a dynamic and unique personal assistant, available for both PCs and smartphones. The video shared by Motorola shows the Moto AI helping the users to find information through voice commands. With the new artificial intelligence technology, Motorola may introduce exciting new features and make everyday tasks easier. Galaxy AI: Samsung To Introduce Its Comprehensive Mobile AI Experience Early Next Year, Teases ‘AI Live Translate Call’ Feature That Will Allow Real-Time Call Translation

Moto AI Personal Assistant Revealed (Watch Video):

A Unique Personal Assistant: MotoAI | #LenovoTechWorld​ At #LenovoTechWorld, we revealed the MotoAI concept - a dynamic and unique personal assistant for both PCs and smartphones. Catch a glimpse here 👇 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 9, 2023

