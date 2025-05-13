Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launched in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 7-inch pOLED display, and Moto AI features. Razr 60 Ultra camera comes with a 50MP main lens, and the smartphone is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price in India with 16GB+512GB is INR 89,999. The sale of the smartphone will start on May 21. It will be available on Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Motorola’s website, and retail stores. iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17 Camera Specifications Likely To Get Major Upgrade; Check Expected Launch Date, Price and Features.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launched in India

Time to unlock the all-new #MotorolaRazr60ULTRA — the world’s most vibrant and powerful AI Flip phone Sale starts 21st May, 12 PM on Amazon, Reliance Digital, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo, and at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 13, 2025

