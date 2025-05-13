Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will launch today in India. The upcoming flip smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will feature a pOLED display. The smartphone will have Moto AI 2.0 features, a 50MP main camera, an 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It will be available on Amazon India, official website, Reliance Digital, and retail stores. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price in India is expected to be around INR 1,11,000. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the Latest Smartphone From Galaxy S Series.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Today in India

The all-new #MotorolaRazr60ULTRA — built to flex, tent & tilt your world. Capture stunning shots from every angle with the 3x 50MP flip cam. Triple the clarity, zero the blur. #SimplyUnmatched. Launching tomorrow on Amazon, Reliance Digital, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo & stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)