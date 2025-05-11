Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will launch in India on May 13, 2025. The company has already started teasing the smartphone on social media. The new foldable smartphone will come with Moto AI 2.0 to offer features like quick access to saved details with voice command. The Moto AI will also likely offer image editing features. The Razr 60 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will have a 50MP main camera. It may feature a pOLED display and a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price in India is expected to be around INR 1,11,000. iPhone 17 Series Display Size Tipped: Check Expected Specifications and Features of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Come With Moto AI Features

The motorola razr 60 ultra brings you Look and Talk — simply glance, speak, and go. Launching 13th May on https://t.co/55AXVjextp Reliance Digital | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | at leading retail stores#motorolarazr60ultra #LookAndTalk #SimplyUnmatched — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 11, 2025

