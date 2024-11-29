Motorola has launched its Moto AI beta with advanced features for select devices. The Moto AI beta is now globally available for users of the Razr 50 Ultra, Razr 50, and Edge 50 Ultra. To participate, users need to ensure their devices are updated to the latest software version. To access the Moto AI beta, eligible users should start by navigating to quick settings on their device and selecting the option for System Updates to check if any updates are available. After that, they can open the Google Play Store and search for "Moto AI." Once you find the app, select the "Join" button in the App Support section. It might also take up to 24 hours for the beta update to show up in the Play Store. When it becomes available, users can return to the app page and tap on "Update" to activate the beta features. Elon Musk’s xAI Likely To Launch Standalone Grok App Next Month.

Motorola Launches Moto AI Beta

Simplify your everyday life with moto ai beta. Available to download on select razr and edge devices. Learn more about the moto ai beta here: https://t.co/L4B93Dd20X pic.twitter.com/hnHww33SfI — motorola (@Moto) November 27, 2024

