Mumbai, November 9: Samsung announced its new Galaxy AI and how it may help users improve their everyday lives. The company announced that the new Galaxy AI will introduce some of the best changes to mobile technology. Samsung said, "No company can harness AI's potentials like Galaxy". Further, the South Korean company said Galaxy puts the power of "openness in the palm of your hand".

According to Samsung's post on November 9, the new Galaxy AI is a universal intelligence you have never seen before. With the new advanced artificial intelligence capabilities in mobile technology, Galaxy AI aims to simplify productivity, improve barrier-free communication, and help in "unconstrained creativity". Meta To Require Advertisers To Disclose Ads Created via AI on Political and Social Issues.

Samsung Teases Galaxy AI and Shows Glimpse of Call Translation Feature:

What is Samsung's Galaxy AI and its benefits?

According to the company, Galaxy AI is a comprehensive AI experience that will transform the everyday mobile experience with "peace of mind", offering privacy and security. Samsung said it will be powered by the company's on-device AI and cloud-based AI enabled by open collaborations with industry leaders.

Samsung has a new feature called "AI Live Translate Call" that will be introduced by Galaxy AI. It will act like a personal translator to the users and help them get the audio and text translations over a call in real time. According to Samsung, it will change the possibility of calling someone who speaks a different language. "Galaxy AI is the most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about phones forever." said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile Experience Business. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Instagram To Allow Users To ‘Disable Read Receipts’ in Direct Messages.

When will Samsung introduce its new Galaxy AI?

Samsung confirmed that it will introduce its new Galaxy AI next year and help users come closer and dissolve barriers to social connections. Samsung promised breakthrough experiences and possibilities with its Galaxy AI and said, "That's just a glimpse of what's to come".

