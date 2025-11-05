Motorola has launched its Moto G67 Power 5G smartphone in India, featuring a 7,000mAh silicon–carbon battery. The Moto G67 Power 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999, and the device will go on sale on 12 November 2025. It comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 camera and supports 4K recording across all cameras. Motorola’s latest 5G model is offered in PANTONE Parachute Purple, PANTONE Blue Curacao, and PANTONE Cilantro colours. The Moto G67 Power 5G is available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations and runs on Android 15-based OS, with one year of OS updates and three years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display with HDR10+ support, a vegan leather design, an IP64 rating, a USB Type-C charging port, a weight of 210 grams, and an 8.6mm slim profile. The smartphone also includes an 8MP secondary camera with dual flash, a 32MP selfie camera, Gemini AI support, Bluetooth 5.1, and various other features. Realme GT8 Pro Launch Soon in India, Confirmed To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor and HyperGlow Display.

Moto G67 Power 5G Price Revealed, Launched in India

The all-new #MotoG67POWER packs a 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with 4K on all lenses & Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 power — all in a sleek, durable design with Gorilla Glass 7i. Sale starts Nov 12 at ₹14,999* on Flipkart & https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW. pic.twitter.com/0mIzuMXtro — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 5, 2025

