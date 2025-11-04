Realme will launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT8 Pro, soon in India. The company has teased and confirmed key specifications ahead of the launch, which will take place in November 2025. The Realme GT8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will feature a Hyper Vision AI chip. Realme has confirmed that the smartphone’s camera will be co-powered by RICOH GR to deliver enhanced photography capabilities. The device will feature a HyperGlow Display with 2K resolution and peak brightness of 7,000 nits. It will also come with acoustic speakers and an Ultra Haptic motor. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Realme said, "Experience true-to-life visuals, cinematic sound, and seamless motion on the #realmeGT8Pro." Realme GT8 Pro launch date in India is expected to be announced soon by the company. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Spotted Ahead of Launch in China, Reportedly Coming With Massive 8,000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Details.

Realme GT8 Pro Specifications

