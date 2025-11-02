Motorola is preparing to launch its new Moto G67 Power smartphone in India on November 5, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to arrive with a 7,000mAh Silicon Carbon battery, which is expected to deliver long-lasting backup. Motorola India said, "The all-new moto g67 POWER brings a 7000mAh Silicon Carbon battery for slimmer, longer-lasting power." The Moto G67 Power will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It will also feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera capable of 4K video recording on all cameras. Vivo X300 Series: Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Tipped, May Release in December; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G67 Power Specs

Power that pushes limits ⚡ The all-new moto g67 POWER brings a 7000mAh Silicon Carbon battery for slimmer, longer-lasting power, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with 4K recording on all cameras, and the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 for unstoppable performance. Launching 5th Nov. pic.twitter.com/yx4LTJwjpP — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Motorola India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)