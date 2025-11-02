New Delhi, November 2: Vivo has already introduced its latest flagship lineup, the Vivo X300 series, in global markets. The X300 series includes the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models, which were first launched in China on October 21. Following their global debut, Vivo is now reportedly preparing to launch the Vivo X300 series soon in India. The new flagship smartphones are expected to bring upgrades in performance and camera technology.

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are expected to come with a familiar design seen in their predecessors. It may include a circular camera module on the rear with Zeiss branding. As per reports, the Vivo X300 may be available in Halo Pink and Phantom Black colour options, while the Vivo X300 Pro could come in Dune Brown and Phantom Black variants. As per reports, the Vivo X300 series may launch in the first week of December in India. Lava Agni 4 Launch Date in India Confirmed on November 20; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and might be paired with LPDDR5X RAM. The Vivo X300 may feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display, while the Vivo X300 Pro model is said to include a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The Vivo X300 Pro may be equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor.

The Vivo X300 is expected to come with a 5,360mAh battery, while the X300 Pro may come with a slightly larger 5,440mAh battery. Both smartphones are likely to support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging capability. Additionally, the Vivo X300 series is rumoured to run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15. iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26, Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Price In India (Expected)

The price of the Vivo X300 series in India will be revealed at the launch event. However, ahead of the announcement, leaked reports have started circulating online, hinting at the possible price of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models. As per a report of Digit, the Vivo X300 could be launched at a price of approximately INR 69,999, while the Vivo X300 Pro might be priced at around INR 99,999.

