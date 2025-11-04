Motorola will launch its new smartphone, the Moto g67 Power, in India on November 5, 2025. The company has started teasing the smartphone across social media platforms and has revealed its key specifications and price. Moto g67 Power will be launched in India with a starting price of INR 14,999, which is expected to include launch offers. The Moto g67 Power will be available in PANTONE Parachute Purple, PANTONE Blue Curacao, and PANTONE Cilantro colour options. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and will come with a 6.7-inch display. The device will come with a 7,000mAh battery and will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera capable of 4K video recording. Arattai App E2EE Update: Zoho Enables End-to-End Encryption for Personal Chats, Coming to Group Chats Soon, Announces Sridhar Vembu.

Moto G67 Power Price in India

Power. Performance. Precision. ⚡ The all-new #motoG67POWER packs a 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with 4K on all lenses, and Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 power — all on a 6.7” 120Hz FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 7i. Launching Nov 5 at ₹14,999* on Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/qJiKvFAdP8 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 4, 2025

