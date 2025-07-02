Vivo X200 FE launch in India is expected soon with a 6.31-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display and a compact design. The company has revealed that the Vivo X200 FE will offer IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance. The smartphone was launched in the global market with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, which is the same as expected in the upcoming Indian variant. Vivo X200 FE is expected to have 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage options. It may have a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging, a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP IMX882 periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP selfie camera. Vivo X200 FE price in Malaysia starts at RM 3,199 (around INR 65,100). Vivo may launch its X200 FE in India at the same price range. Nothing Phone 3 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200 FE Coming Soon in India With IP68 & IP69 Rating

Built for the bold. The #vivoX200FE is ready for whatever your day throws at it—IP68 & IP69 certified. pic.twitter.com/o0yVMJmSK2 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)