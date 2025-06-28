Vivo has teased its upcoming Vivo X200 Series smartphone, Vivo X200 FE, which will launch soon in India. The upcoming Vivo X200 FE (vivo X200 FE) smartphone will be introduced in the Indian market likely next month. Ahead of launch in July 2025, several specifications and features of the X200 FE are tipped. Vivo X200 FE may include a 6.31-inch AMOLED display having 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging and IP68 and IP69 ratings. As per a tipster, the Vivo X200 FE will have a 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto and 8MP ultrawide camera. It may have a 7.99mm slim design. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launched in China; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Foldable Smartphone From Xiaomi.

Vivo X200 FE Teaser Dropped, Launch Expected Soon

Vivo X200 FE Specifications and Features Leaked

Vivo X200 FE landing page goes live in India, expected to launch in the second week of July 2025. Specifications 📱 6.31" 1.5K AMOLED display 120Hz refresh rate 🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ LPDDR5x RAM & UFS 3.1 storage 🍭 Android 15 📸 50MP main+ 50MP telephoto+ 8MP Ultrawide… pic.twitter.com/VuyLfRLzMU — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 26, 2025

