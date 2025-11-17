Motorola has shared a new teaser confirming the launch of its next smartphone. It may arrive in the mid-range or upper mid-range segment and feature triple cameras accompanied by a flash. Motorola posted on social media, “Power, but not the way you know it. Drop your best guesses.” It could be one of the Neo series smartphones or another model. The company has yet to reveal further details about the device. However, according to the teaser video, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will come with a Sony LYTIA 50MP camera. Lava Agni 4 Launch Set on November 20 With YUVA AI; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Motorola New Smartphone Launch Confirmed, Coming Soon

Power, but not the way you know it. Drop your best guesses 👀#Motorola #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/jg4Krg9iJz — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 16, 2025

