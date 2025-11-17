The Lava Agni 4 will launch in India on 20 November with a revamped design compared to its predecessor, the Lava Agni 3, and will feature a horizontally aligned camera module. The Agni 4 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 50MP dual-camera setup on the rear. It may include either a 5,000mAh or 7,000mAh battery with up to 66W wired fast-charging support. Lava Mobiles has confirmed that the Lava Agni 4 will also receive VAYU AI, an artificial intelligence system designed to create, erase, and refine images within seconds. POCO F8 Series Global Launch Confirmed, Coming on November 26, POCO F8 May Arrive Later; Know What To Expect.

Lava Mobiles to Launch Lava Agni 4 With YUVA AI

What if your phone understood your ideas at the speed of thought? Introducing VAYU AI: Create, erase, refine in seconds. What’s the first idea you’d bring to life? Launching on 20.11.25🔥🔥🔥🔥#Agni4 #VayuAI #ComingSoon #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/eaH2GB5U7Z — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 16, 2025

