US-based athletic footwear and apparel corporation has announced that it will lay off 2% of its global workforce due to weaker sales and rising competition. The company has not shared details about the exact number of employees to be laid off; however, according to an estimate, Nike has around 83,000 employees worldwide. The Nike layoffs will affect nearly 2% of the total workforce. In December, Nike announced it cut nearly $2 billion in costs over three years. Toast Layoffs 2024: US-Based Restaurant Management Software Company Lays Off Around 550 Employees, About 10% of Its Workforce in Restructuring Exercise.

Nike To Cut 2% of Its Global Workforce:

