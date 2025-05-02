Nothing CEO Carl Pei replied to a post confirming that he had been using 'Nothing Phone 3' ahead of its official launch this year. Carl Pei shared a report by Android Authority on X titled "After using the CMF Phone 2 Pro, I can't believe it costs just USD $279". When a user on X asked, "Can we know what's your primary phone". Nothing CEO Carl Pei replied, "Phone (3)". Recently, he confirmed that Nothing Phone 3 would launch in the US. It may have a 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core processor. The smartphone is expected to launch in July 2025. Apple May Integrate Google Gemini AI Into Apple Intelligence Suite by Mid-2025, Announcement Expected at WWDC25: Reports.

Phone 3 Is My Primary Phone, Said Nothing CEO Carl Pei

