Cupertino, May 1: Apple reportedly plans to integrate third-party AI chatbots into its Apple Intelligence system. The company may strike a deal with Google to integrate Gemini AI for its iPhones and other devices. During Google's antitrust trial, the CEO Sundar Pichai said that the conversation with Apple had been going on for Gemini AI as a built-in iPhone option starting in 2025.

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly told Google CEO Sundar Pichai that more third-party AI tools would be added to the Apple Intelligence suite starting this year. As of now, Apple is offering ChatGPT-powered features in its AI suite; however, it has not officially confirmed that others would power them. However, reports said Apple included a code reference to Google alongside OpenAI in its iOS 18.4 beta update. Gemini Image Editing Feature Rolling Out to All Users, Allow To Change Background, Swap Objects and Do More.

This indicated that the Cupertino-based tech giant may include Gemini alongside ChatGPT. Last year, Apple rejected the integration of Meta's AI chatbot into its systems due to privacy concerns. According to the latest report, Sundar Pichai said that Google had a series of conversations with Apple last year over integrating Gemini AI. He said that, hopefully, the deal would be finalised by the middle of 2025.

As per the statement by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, reports said that Apple could announce its Gemini AI integration to Apple Intelligence around WWDC25 (Worldwide Developer Conference), set to begin on June 9, 2025. During this event, Apple may introduce iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 19 software updates. As per WWDC25 expectations, Apple may also showcase AI advancements. GitHub Copilot Surpasses 15 Million Users, Marking 4 Times Year-Over-Year Growth, India on Bright Spot With 18 Million Developers on Platform.

In September 2025, Apple is set to announce its new iPhone 17 series in the global market, including India. The iPhone 17 lineup may include iPhone 17 base model, iPhone 17 Plus (or iPhone 17 Air), iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro MAX (or iPhone 17 Ultra) smartphones.

