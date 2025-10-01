Elon Musk asked people to join his company xAI to help build Grokipedia, a recently announced rival to Wikipedia. He said Grokipedia would be an open-source knowledge repository that would be "vastly better than Wikipedia." The tech billionaire added that the platform would be available to the public with no limits on use. Yesterday, Musk announced that xAI was building Grokipedia and assured that it would be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Elon Musk Cancels Netflix Subscription Over Transgender Content Shown in 'Dead End Paranormal Park' Kids Cartoon and Its Director Hamish Steele Mocking Charlie Kirk’ Murder.

Elon Musk Looking for Candidates Who Can Help Build Grokipedia

Join @xAI and help build Grokipedia, an open source knowledge repository that is vastly better than Wikipedia! This will be available to the public with no limits on use. https://t.co/3CnfrvNIpI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

