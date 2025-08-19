NVIDIA (Nvidia) has announced that its Blackwell architecture is coming to GeForce NOW, marking the cloud gaming platform’s biggest upgrade yet. The update will bring GeForce RTX 5080-class GPUs to the cloud. It will include support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi-Frame generation for streaming up to 5K resolution at 120 frames per second, along with new AI-powered features. The update is set to begin to roll out in September 2025. In a press release, NVIDIA said, “The GeForce NOW game library will double to over 4,500 titles with the launch of Install-to-Play, allowing members to access more of their PC collections, along with upcoming AAA games launching in the cloud.” Dhruv Rathee Launches AI Fiesta: YouTuber’s First Startup Brings Multiple AI Tools Together, Subscribers Will Get Free ‘Ultimate Prompt Book’; Check Price and Other Details (Video).

NVIDIA Blackwell RTX Is Coming to GeForceNOW

