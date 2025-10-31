Jensen Huang-run NVIDIA has announced a partnership with Samsung to build a state-of-the-art factory to transform global intelligent manufacturing. The facility will house over 50,000 NVIDIA GPUs that will accelerate agentic and physical AI applications for advanced chip manufacturing, mobile devices, and robotics, said the company. Jensen Huang recently announced NVIDIA's collaboration with companies such as Palantir, CrowdStrike, Eli Lilly, and Uber. Now, the USD 5 trillion company has partnered with Samsung. Reliance Partners With Google To Accelerate AI Adoption Across India, Will Roll Out Google’s Gemini AI Pro Plan Free to Jio Users.

Samsung and NVIDIA Join Hands to Build Massive AI Factory

🌏 NVIDIA and @SamsungKorea announce a new state-of-the-art AI factory to transform global intelligent manufacturing. The #AIfactory with 50,000+ NVIDIA GPUs will accelerate agentic and physical #AI applications for advanced chip manufacturing, mobile devices, and robotics.… pic.twitter.com/6srivyhZUW — NVIDIA Asia Pacific (@NVIDIAAP) October 31, 2025

