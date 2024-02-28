OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition launch event will start online at 4:30 PM IST. OnePlus's new special edition smartphone will be launched with a unique design and features for Indian customers who love the Genshin Impact video game. The company announced that its new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will offer customers a smoother and perfect Genshin Impact gaming experience. The device will be launched with specifications similar to the OnePlus 12R; however, it will have significant design changes as per the popular video game Genshin Impact. The company announced it would have 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, Electro Etching on the back, a "Commemorative Chibi Metal Badge Set", and a fast-charging cable. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition To Launch Today; Check Design, Colour and Specifications on OnePlus’s New Special Edition Smartphone.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Live Launch Link:

