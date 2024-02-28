OnePlus is all set to introduce its new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in India on February 28, 2024. The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be launched today at 4:30 PM IST. The special edition OnePlus 12R will be inspired by the popular video game Genshin Impact and will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor. OnePlus has revealed the design to be similar to the other models in the series; however, it will reportedly have a unique Electro Violet coloured back panel. The device is expected to be launched with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP camera, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support, and OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The device is expected to include special "Genshin Impact-themed icon packs" as well. OPPO F25 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor To Launch on February 29; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launching Today:

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Design:

