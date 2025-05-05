Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to launch soon in India, following its global debut last month. The company has confirmed the India launch through a post on X (formerly Twitter). The device is already being teased on Amazon India's microsite as the "world’s most powerful AI flip phone." The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will come with moto ai and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may come with a 7-inch inner display and a 4-inch outer screen. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could include a 50MP main camera and a 4,700mAh battery. Lava Yuva Star 2 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Budget Smartphone Launched in India by Lava Mobiles.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Soon in India

When craftsmanship meets cutting-edge tech, every flip makes a statement.#Motorola #StayTuned — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 5, 2025

