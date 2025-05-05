Cricket

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is set to launch soon in India after its global debut. The smartphone is teased on Amazon India microsite as the 'world’s most powerful AI flip phone.' It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 50MP camera, and a 4,700mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (Photo Credits: Amazon Microsite)
Socially Team Latestly| May 05, 2025 06:29 PM IST

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to launch soon in India, following its global debut last month. The company has confirmed the India launch through a post on X (formerly Twitter). The device is already being teased on Amazon India's microsite as the "world’s most powerful AI flip phone." The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will come with moto ai and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may come with a 7-inch inner display and a 4-inch outer screen. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could include a 50MP main camera and a 4,700mAh battery. Lava Yuva Star 2 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Budget Smartphone Launched in India by Lava Mobiles.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Soon in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

-->
