The OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition smartphones will launch today in India at 7 pm. The company will also launch the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet alongside these models. The OnePlus 15R may feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, a 50MP dual rear camera, a 32MP front camera, and a 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, along with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM while retaining the same specifications as the standard OnePlus 15R model. On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 could come with a 12.1-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip, up to 8GB RAM, quad speakers, and a 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Realme NARZO 90 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Realme NARZO 90 Series 5G Smartphone Launched in India.

