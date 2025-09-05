OnePlus Pad 3 sale is now live in India. The OnePlus Pad 3 is available in India in two storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 47,999, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version at INR 52,999. After applicable bank offers, the starting price drops to INR 42,999. The tablet features a 13.2-inch display, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile processor. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The OnePlus Pad 3 includes a 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Lava Bold N1 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Entry-Level Smartphone Launched in India.

OnePlus Pad 3 Sale Now Live in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)