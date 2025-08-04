OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared the first image of GPT-5 ahead of its launch. He first posted on X, "pantheon is such a good show!". Following this post, a user asked if GPT-5 recommended it. Sam Altman replied, "turns out yes!" and shared an image of GPT-5 recommending a show on this question - "what is the most through-provoking show about AI?". OpenAI is expected to announce various tools, features, and upgrades soon, along with GPT-5. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces New ‘Spicy’ Video Mode To Enhance Video Generation Creativity.

Sam Altman Shares First Look of GPT-5

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)