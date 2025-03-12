The Infinix Note 50x 5G will be launched in India on March 27, 2025, with new features, specifications, and design. The company announced that the 'Circle to Search' feature will be offered in the new Note 50x 5G. The Infinix Note 50x 5G is expected to offer Android 15-based XOS 15, a Dynamic Bar for showing alerts and notifications, and the 'Magic Button' feature. The Infinix Note 50x 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 15,000. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Elite Likely To Launch in April 2025; POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra To Hit Global Market Soon; Check India Launch Details.

Infinix Note 50x 5G Launching on March 27, 2025 With 'Circle to Search' Feature

Kisi mahapurush ne kaha hai, "Jhaad lagane ka Bhidu!" 🪴 Aur wo jhaad kaunsa hai pata karne ka with Circle to Search on the Infinix Note 50x. Launching 27th March#NOTEkaro #Note50x pic.twitter.com/jqOp162KjY — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) March 12, 2025

