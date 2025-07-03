OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 14 5G is launched in India. The latest smartphone from the OPPO Reno 14 series 5G comes with advanced specifications and features. Along with the smartphones, the company has also launched the OPPO Pad SE tablet in India. The OPPO Reno 14 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, while the OPPO Reno 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. Both smartphones come with a 50MP primary and front camera. The Reno 14 Pro features a 6,200mAh battery, while the Reno 14 has a 6,000mAh battery. OPPO Reno 14 price starts at INR 37,999, and the OPPO Reno 14 Pro price starts at INR 49,999 in India. iPhone 17 Production Faces Setback? Foxconn Recalls Over 300 Chinese Engineers From India, Disrupting Apple’s Manufacturing Plans.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (Reno14) and 8450 (Reno14 Pro), this phone is fast, cool, and ready for 4K + gaming + everything.#OPPOReno14Series #AIPortraitCamera #TravelWithReno pic.twitter.com/cmWGYtSKyA — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 3, 2025

