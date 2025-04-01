OPPO has shared a post on social media with an image showing a foldable phone launching soon in global market. The Chinese smartphone company recently introduced its OPPO Find N5 foldable smartphone globally on February 20, 2025 but India launch yet to be announced. However, the new teaser image hints at a different phone or a tablet. iOS 18.4 Update: Apple Intelligence Features With Next-Gen Privacy Arrive in India With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

OPPO Teaser Image of Foldable Device

Smartphones are about to get a whole new dimension. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/XhpYG63LL9 — OPPO (@oppo) April 1, 2025

