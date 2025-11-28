OPPO has announced that the OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red edition will be available in India on 8 December 2025. This new model will continue to feature the same Hasselblad camera system. The OPPO Find X9 series was launched in India on 18 November 2025, equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and a triple camera setup offering primary, ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Both models offer a 32MP selfie camera. The OPPO Find X9 features a 6.59-inch 120Hz display, a 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and IP68+IP69 ratings. The OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red edition will offer the same specifications but in a new colour option. The OPPO Find X9 price in India starts at INR 74,999. OnePlus 15R Launch Set on December 17 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Expected Key Features and Features.

OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red Edition Launching on December 8, 2025

Did someone say Red? Elegant design meets powerful Hasselblad cameras in the all-new #OPPOFindX9Series. OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red will be available starting December 8. Just can't wait that long? Grab the other colours now.#AIFlagshipCamera #HasselbladPocketCamera pic.twitter.com/YDfbMrFM6f — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)