Oracle has announced a major leadership change as long-time CEO Safra Catz is stepping down from the role. Catz has served as Oracle's CEO since 2014. In a press release, the company confirmed that Catz will now serve as Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. At the same time, Oracle has promoted Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia to serve as Chief Executive Officers. Magouyrk, who joined Oracle from Amazon Web Services in 2014, previously led Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Sicilia served as President of Oracle Industries with deep experience in vertical applications and applied AI. Magouyrk and Sicilia said, ”We are excited to lead Oracle into the AI era, where technological innovation leads to extraordinary business opportunity and hyper-growth.” Larry Ellison, Oracle's Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, said, “Oracle's future is bright.” TikTok Deal US: Oracle Among Firms That May Enable ByteDance-Owned Platform To Continue US Operations, Says Report.

Oracle Names Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia As New Co-CEOs, Replacing Safra Catz

In a surprise move, Oracle has named Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as their new co-CEOs, replacing Safra Catz. Clay Magouyrk joined Oracle in 2014 from Amazon Web Services and is a founding member of Oracle’s cloud engineering team. Sicilia was president of Oracle Industries… pic.twitter.com/3u6BLy5IAr — Sarbjeet Johal (@sarbjeetjohal) September 22, 2025

