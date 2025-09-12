Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again reclaimed top spot as the world’s richest person after a brief overtake by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Musk’s return to the top spot reflects a continued rise in his wealth, driven by his multiple ventures. The billionaire rankings often shift, but Musk remains a consistent figure near the top of the list. As per a report of Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk now holds a net worth of USD 399 billion. He is followed by Larry Ellison, whose net worth stands at USD 363 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in third place with USD 264 billion, while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos follows behind at USD 251 billion. Larry Ellison Net Worth Soars to the Top Spot: Oracle Co-Founder Becomes World’s Richest Person, Surpasses Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Reclaims World’s Richest Person Spot

Elon Musk reclaimed the world’s richest spot, but he doesn’t care about any of this. He could be on yachts enjoying luxury, but instead he spends every waking hour, day & night, 7 days a week, working to move humanity forward and make life multiplanetary. That’s his only goal. — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

