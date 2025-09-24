OpenAI made a huge announcement to expand its Stargate with five new AI data center sites. The company said, "Announcing 5 new Stargate sites with Oracle and SoftBank, putting us ahead of schedule on the 10-gigawatt commitment we announced in January." The Sam Altman-run company said the combined capacity from five new sites, the Abilene flagship, and CoreWeave projects would bring Stargate to nearly 7 gigawatts and over USD 400 billion in investment over the next three years. They added that this progress puts them on track to achieve the full USD 500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment by the end of 2025, ahead of schedule. These sites would create 25,000 on-site jobs.