US President Donald Trump hinted at possible TikTok developments. In his post on Truth Social on September 15, 2025, he said, "The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly. A deal was also reached on a “certain” company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. " The post has raised hopes among TikTok users that the app may be allowed to continue operating in the US. As per a report of CBS News, technology firm Oracle is part of a group of companies working on a possible solution that could enable TikTok to continue operations in the country, if a framework deal between the US and China is finalised. However, it is still unclear how much control TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, will have, and who will manage the app’s recommendation algorithm. Donald Trump Announces Deal With China on TikTok, Says ‘Young People Will Be Very Happy’.

‘Oracle Among a Consortium of Firms That Would Enable TikTok To Continue Operations in the US’

BREAKING: Oracle is among a consortium of firms that would enable TikTok to continue operations in the U.S. if a framework deal between US and China is finalized — CBS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 16, 2025

US President Donald Trump Hints TikTok Deal

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)