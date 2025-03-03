Paytm has partnered with RBL Bank to provide payment solutions to merchants across India. The collaboration aims to offer Paytm's Soundbox and Card Machines to RBL Bank's merchant partners with wider adoption of digital payments. The initiative seeks to make transactions seamless, secure, and efficient for businesses of all sizes. Through this partnership, merchants can track their transactions in real-time and benefit from instant settlements with access to the Paytm for Business Dashboard. Paytm To Resolve FEMA Allegations Linked to Little Internet Private Limited and Nearbuy India Private Limited Subsidiaries.

Paytm Partners With RBL Bank

We’re excited to partner with @rblbank to provide their merchant partners with our pioneered Paytm Soundbox and Card Machines. The partnership will equip merchants with our cutting edge payment technologies that enhance operation efficiency and trust. Read more here:… — Paytm (@Paytm) March 3, 2025

