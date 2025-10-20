Perplexity is down now, and users worldwide are reporting issues while trying to access the AI platform. Many took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their experience. One Perplexity user said, “Is @perplexity_ai down?," while another said, “Perplexity seems to be down right now. Anyone else facing the same issue?” In response to growing concern, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed the Perplexity outage. In a post on X on October 20, he said, "Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it." Apple Services Down? Users Report Issues with App Store, Apple TV and Apple Music.
is @perplexity_ai down? pic.twitter.com/rnJXNiLpyp
— Yeh (@Yeh_Capital) October 20, 2025
Perplexity seems to be down right now. Anyone else facing the same issue? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KrK60T178r
— Oma (@RealOmkarPatil) October 20, 2025
perplexity is down?
— leon (@profleonn) October 20, 2025
Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it.
— Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 20, 2025
