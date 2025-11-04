Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI to provide infrastructure for running the AI company's ChatGPT inference, training, scaling, and agentic AI workloads. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, “OpenAI will start using AWS’s infrastructure immediately, and we expect to have all of the capacity deployed before the end of next year, with the ability to expand in 2027 and beyond.” X New Update: Elon Musk Hints Company To Roll Out Improvements in X Feed This Month.

AWS Announce Multi-Year Partnership With OpenAI

New multi-year, strategic partnership with @OpenAI will provide our industry-leading infrastructure for them to run and scale ChatGPT inference, training, and agentic AI workloads. Allows OpenAI to leverage our unusual experience running large-scale AI infrastructure securely,… pic.twitter.com/HZGeld5M9q — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) November 3, 2025

AWS-OpenAI Multi-Year Partnership Announced

Announcing a new multi-year, strategic partnership with @OpenAI that will provide our industry-leading infrastructure for them to run and scale ChatGPT inference, training, and agentic AI workloads. This partnership will enable OpenAI to run its advanced AI workloads on AWS’s… pic.twitter.com/kElp8HcP2R — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (AWS X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)