AI startup Perplexity will soon support all Snapchat users chat experiences as the platform’s default artificial intelligence (AI). Perplexity has announced that it will integrate its AI system into Snapchat. The rollout of the new feature is set to begin in 2026. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 6 and announced, “Perplexity will be the default AI for all Snapchat users in the Snapchat app from January 2026." The integration of Perplexity AI will allow Snapchat users to ask questions and receive fact-based answers without leaving the app. Srinivas further said, "Excited to work together with Evan and Snap team on many more projects." Apple May Launch Budget MacBook To Compete With Chromebooks and Entry-Level Windows PCs; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Perplexity Will Be Default AI for All Snapchat Users in Snapchat App From January 2026

Perplexity will be the default AI for all Snapchat users in the Snapchat app from January 2026. Excited to work together with Evan and Snap team on many more projects. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 5, 2025

Perplexity Will Be Default AI in Snapchat App

Starting in January, Perplexity will be the default AI for all Snapchat users in the Snapchat app. pic.twitter.com/fDLaalc4ne — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)