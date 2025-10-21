Elon Musk mocked the AWS outage and promoted X Chat along with its privacy features, encouraging people to switch to X Chat and communicate safely. Recently, Musk’s post on X confirmed that more privacy features will be added to X Chat, and he also said, "𝕏 Chat doesn’t have and never will have any 'hooks for advertising'." Currently, the dedicated chat option on the X app does not allow users to take screenshots of chats and notifies them if someone attempts to do so. Furthermore, X Chat offers audio and video calls, disappearing messages, file transfers, media sharing, search, nicknames, and end-to-end encrypted features. Grokipedia V0.1 Launch Postponed to End of Week Due to Additional Work: Elon Musk.

X Chat to Get More Privacy-Focused Features

Privacy features of 𝕏 Chat. More to come. Enable 𝕏 Chat from left menu. https://t.co/IaiDEKWOsS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

X Chat Will Never Have 'Hooks for Advertising' Like WhatsApp

𝕏 Chat doesn’t have and never will have any “hooks for advertising” https://t.co/9Db9iMyS4W — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

X and Starlink Didn't Skip a Beat, Says Elon Musk

But 𝕏 and Starlink didn’t skip a beat pic.twitter.com/640oYiVLUU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

