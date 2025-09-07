Aravind Srinivas provided an update on stock and tradition at Perplexity AI. He said, "Institutional holders of a stock are now easily available on Perplexity. Politicians and insider trading coming shortly." This update has been announced by Perplexity AI CEO after the rollout of holders' info in the "Holders" tab in Perplexity Finance. The company said that it would expand the capability and include insider activity and politician holdings soon. Azure Cloud Service Disrupted by Fiber Cuts in Red Sea: Network Connectivity Impacted As Microsoft Reports Multiple Subsea Fibre Optic Cables Suffered Simultaneous Cuts.

Aravind Srinivas Says Perplexity to Include Insider Trading and Politicians Holding Soon

Institutional holders of a stock are now easily available on Perplexity. Politicians and insider trading coming shortly. https://t.co/eohrcih22t — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 6, 2025

