Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 18, 2025, and announced a new update for the platform’s Finance dashboard. The post stated that Perplexity’s Finance dashboard now supports live earnings call transcriptions along with earnings call schedules for Indian stocks. The development can be seen to improve access to real-time financial information for users who want to track the Indian equity market. In his post, Srinivas said, "We hope to add a lot more value to Indian equity markets research in the coming days." The feature is expected to benefit investors, analysts, and finance professionals. Microsoft Work From Office Mandate: Tech Giant Planning To Tighten Its Office Attendance Policy, Ask Employees To Come to Office 3 Days a Week.

Perplexity Finance New Update

Perplexity’s Finance dashboard now support live earnings calls transcriptions and features earnings calls schedules for Indian stocks. We hope to add a lot more value to Indian equity markets research in the coming days! Enjoy! 📈 🇮🇳 https://t.co/4QIt61JnvI pic.twitter.com/5IM1rAW6QC — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) August 18, 2025

