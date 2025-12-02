The stocks of Ashok Leyland (NSE: ASHOKLEY) opened in red on Tuesday, December 2. The stocks of Ashok Leyland were trading at INR 163.02 on December 2. Over the past two days, Ashok Leyland has posted consecutive gains, accumulating returns of 1.58%. This short-term performance aligns with the sector’s overall movement, indicating that the company’s stock is moving in tandem with industry trends while maintaining its own positive momentum. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 2, 2025: Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Unilever and Bharat Dynamics Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today, December 2:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

