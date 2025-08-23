New Delhi, August 23: iPhone 17 series could launch in early September 2025. The upcoming lineup from Apple is expected to feature four models. It may come with iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new “Air” model is likely to replace the previous “Plus” model. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 series launch event could take place on September 9, followed by pre-orders from September 12 and availability in stores starting from September 19.

Apple is reportedly planning a redesign for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to keep a look similar to iPhone 16, while the Pro versions may get a new design. It may include a new rear camera arrangement. As per reports, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro could use aluminium frames, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max might come with a titanium body. Apple Files Lawsuit Against Former Employee for Allegedly Stealing Apple Watch Secrets for OPPO.

iPhone 17 Series Chipset and Camera Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be powered by the A19 chipset. iPhone 17 Air may also use the same processor. The Pro models, however, are likely to feature the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 may include a dual rear setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are rumoured to come with triple 48MP rear lenses paired with a 24MP front camera. Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1: Google Starts Rolling Out Latest Batch of OS; From Smarter Dark Mode to Themed Icons, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 series price in India is expected to start with the base model at approximately INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air could be priced around INR 99,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro may come with a price of around INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be launched at a price of INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).