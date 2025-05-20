PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 20 on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the start of a new season of Ultimate Royale. The game invites players to jump into action on the popular map Sanhok. Players can choose to play their first three matches of the season on either Sanhok or Miramar and earn ten points. The port read, “Plus, Daily Rating Protection is also available until June 8, meaning your points are safe after your first daily loss.” The season rewards will be available till July 6 so that players can have plenty of time to battle and earn exclusive rewards. PUBG Mobile Introduces Pillar UAZ Vehicle to Rondo Map With Guarded Windows; Check Details.

PUBG Mobile Announces New Ultimate Royale Season

The new season of Ultimate Royale is ready for you to drop in! 🪖 Join the battle on Sanhok, now available in Ultimate Royale. 💥 Play your first three matches of the season on either Sanhok or Miramar to gain ten points! Plus, Daily Rating Protection is also available until… pic.twitter.com/gfEIfYI3d7 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 20, 2025

