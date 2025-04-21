Realme 14T 5G will launch in India on April 25, 2025. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Realme 14T 5G will come with a 6,000mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. It will also feature an AMOLED display and will be offered in three colour options. The device may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and will feature a 50MP AI camera. It will include Satin Ink, Silken Green and Violet Grace colour options. The smartphone will be equipped with an IP69 rating for water resistance. Realme 14T 5G price in India is expected to be between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000. CMF Phone 2 Pro Camera and AI Features Teased, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on April 28; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Realme 14T 5G To Launch in India With 6,000mAh Battery on April 25

