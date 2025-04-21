Nothing India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on April 20, 2025, and teased its upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro AI features. The smartphone is set to launch in India on April 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST. The post hints at AI-powered features focused on capturing and organising memories. The post read, “Your second memory, powered by AI. Capture, organise, and take action on CMF Phone 2 Pro.” Apart from that, the company has revealed the colour and design of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It will feature a triple camera setup at the rear, which may include a 50MP primary lens with a 50MP and 8MP secondary lens. The smartphone may feature a 16MP front camera. It will come with an Orange and White colour option. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and may come with a 5,000mAh battery. CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India might be around INR 21,999. iQOO Z10x 5G Sale in India Starts on April 22, 2025; Check Price, Discount, Specifications and Features of New iQOO Z10 Series Smartphone.

CMF Phone 2 Pro AI Features

Your second memory, powered by AI. Capture, organise, and take action on CMF Phone 2 Pro. @cmfbynothing 28 April, 6:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/iHv7Kl3bi2 — Nothing India (@nothingindia) April 20, 2025

CMF Phone 2 Pro Camera

Built for light, depth and detail. Redesigned from the inside out. CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/rID9INz7KU — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 18, 2025

CMF Phone 2 Pro Design and Colour Options

Playful and powerful. This is CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/0vHufUxBfM — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 21, 2025

