Mumbai, December 16: Realme 14x 5G is set to launch on December 18, 2024, with a massive 6,000mAh battery and premium triple-camera design in India. Ahead of the launch, the company confirmed that it would come with an IP69 rating, which is rare in the low-mid range segment. Besides, design of the smartphone has a premium design and attractive colour options - Golden Glow, Jewel Red and Crystal lack.

The Realme 14x 5G price range and specifications were already revealed ahead of the launch by the company. The Chinese smartphone maker hinted that it would be "India's First IP69 Under ₹15K!" suggesting the model's price range. Besides, the confirmed 6,000mAh battery would likely support 45W fast charging. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Smartphone From Lava Mobiles

Realme 14x 5G Specifications and Features

Realme may launch its 14x 5G smartphone in 6GB and 128GB standard variants, 8GB+128GB mid variants, and 8GB and 256GB top variants. Compared to previous models, this model has skipped the 4GB RAM option, making 6GB as standard. In terms of display, the device will likely get a 6.67-inch panel offering HD+ or Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will get an LED flash and a triple camera design on the rear. These features have been expected. In terms of performance, the Realme 14x 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which will offer decent performance in the segment. The company has yet to reveal the 50 MP primary camera. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Likely to Launch on January 22; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 14x 5G Price in India

When launched, the Realme 12x 5G 4GB+128GB model was priced at INR 11,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant was available at INR 13,499. The Realme 12x 5G price for the top 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model was INR 14,999. Compared to these older models, the upcoming Realme 14x 5G price in India could be higher or similar. There are no updates about the exact price, but the company said it would cost around INR 15,000.

